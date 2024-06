LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to add more sheets of ice around the valley, but that is just one of the many ways they are looking to grow the game.

I went one-on-one with Vegas Golden Knights President Kerry Bubolz to talk about the team's continued plans for hockey in the desert.

You can watch the full interview below.

WATCH: One-on-One with VGK President Kerry Bubolz