VGK, Panthers owners donating $100,000 to veterans organizations

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — No matter who wins the Stanley Cup Final, a veterans organization will benefit.

That's after Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley and Florida Panthers owner Vincent Viola agreed to donate $100,000. On Saturday, they announced the owner of the winning team will choose an organization, which will accept the donation from the owner of the other club.

If the Vegas Golden Knights win, the donation will go to The Folded Flag Foundation. The organization supports educational scholarships and grants to the spouses and children of U.S. military and government personnel who died in U.S. combat operations.

If the Florida Panthers win, the donation will go to Gold Star Teen Adventures. The organizaion provides leadership development, training, and team building opportunities for the children of military members, first responders, and intelligence officers who lost their lives.

In case you didn't know, both Foley and Viola are military veterans and graduated from the United States Military Academy at West Point. Foley served in the U.S. Air Force and worked his way up to becoming a captain. Viola graduated from the U.S. Army Airborne, Air Assault, Infantry, and Ranger Schools and served as an infantry officer in the 101st Airborne Division. Viola also founded the Combating Terrorism Center and the Modern War Institute at West Point.