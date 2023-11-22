VGK owner Bill Foley buys New Zealand soccer team

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights owner Bill Foley is adding another team to his arsenal.

On Monday, the A-League, the highest level of professional men's soccer in Australia and New Zealand, announced that Foley has been approved to buy an expansion team. The team will be based in Auckland, New Zealand.

"It's an honor to bring a top [soccer] club to Auckland," Foley said. "Building a championship team from expansion has been my most exhilarating professional achievement and I aim to do the same for the fans of New Zealand and particularly the community in the Northern region. It's a special place and an area that I know will embrace this team."

Foley already has ties to New Zealand. He owns a luxury lodge in Palliser Bay, several wineries, and a restaurant group. Foley Wines is also a public company listed on the New Zealand stock exchange and produces almost 600,000 cases of wine in annually domestically and internationally.

Stephen Conroy is the Chair of the Australian Professional Leagues said the league is happy to welcome Foley to the sport.

"In Bill Foley, we have a proven global sports investor and operator with a track record of building deep roots in the community, a passion for football, and a long-standing business and personal relationship with New Zealand," Conroy said. "We are delighting to welcome Bill and his team to the A-Leagues and look forward to seeing his club in action next year."

Foley has hired Auckland native Nick Becker as the new club's Chief Executive Officer. Becker has worked for several high-profile teams including Manchester City, Melbourne City, Arsenal, Telefonica o2UK, Nike and Puma.

The new club's name will be announced at a future date.