VGK Ladies group unites 10,000 women across the valley through love of hockey

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are ready to once again ride into battle as the 2023-2024 season starts on Tuesday night. One group looking forward to all the action is the VGK Ladies.

Katie Leavitt created the VGK Ladies group on Facebook six years ago, which united a sisterhood that has grown from a shared love of hockey.

"I just saw a need for a way for women to have their own space so they could be free to be the kind of fans that they wanted to be," Leavitt said.

The group has grown to a community of over 10,000 women. That includes Pammi Blackmon who said before she joined the group, she wasn't even a hockey fan.

"I've met so many wonderful people. I've been to games. Now, here we are at practice this morning. It doesn't get better than that," Blackmon said. "I do get a little emotional and its only because of the friends that I made here. Any other place, I would have never known these ladies."

It's a group that many women said makes creating forever friends look easy.

"Oh. We're very good friends. We do things outside of hockey too."

The VGK Ladies attend practices, go to games together, and host parties of different kinds.

"When we lose a player, we have a pity party. It's sort of weird but we have a party," Blackmon said. "We cried over Reilly Smith but we enjoyed the pity party."

Better than all of the parties, VGK gear, and their love for the team is the bond they now share together.

"I love the group," Blackmon said. "I love being here."

The group said they're always looking for more ladies to join. You can find them here.