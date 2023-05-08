VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy: 'Now it's our turn to push back'

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are gearing up to head to Canada as the battle continues against the Edmonton Oilers.

Both teams are tied at one win each in this best-of-seven series in the second round of the Stanley Cup Playoffs.

Edmonton took down Vegas 5-1 at The Fortress on Saturday night.

On Sunday, VGK head coach Bruce Cassidy said the Oilers were just more aggressive and got to the puck faster.

"That's a credit to them. They get inside and they draw a penalty and off they go," Cassidy said. "They were willing to go inside. They had better puck possession than us, won their races, won their battles, and certainly deserved to have the lead in the first period."

But the Knights still have fight in them and Cassidy said the team is looking to bounce back.

"It's not a one-off in terms of this happening to us. We saw it against Winnipeg. We've seen it during the year. We've got to get out of that and get going and do our game," Cassidy said. "We have. That's why we had a good regular season. We typically will get a response from our guys. That's what's going to be necessary."

The puck is scheduled to drop at 5:30 p.m. Monday night.

The Vegas Golden Knights are also hosting watch parties for the next two games.

Game 3 will be at Circa's Stadium Swim on Monday, May 8, with fans being allowed in at 4 p.m.

Fans wearing VGK gear will be able to get in for free but you must be at least 21 years old to attend.

Game 4 is scheduled for Wednesday with a watch party at Red Rock Casino's Sandbar.

Fans will be allowed in starting at 5:30 p.m.