VGK fans take to the ice to watch the Winter Classic

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — More than 100 die hard VGK fans took to the ice at the City National Arena Monday afternoon to cheer on their Golden Knights in the Winter Classic.

"It's amazing, it's just fun to get back out here and watch the game while ice skating," said VGK fan David Edwards.

Fans laced it up, skating on the same ice as the Golden Knights practice on.

"It's amazing being on world champion ice," said Edwards. "I can't imagine being with the team, but this is the closest that I can be and it's just awesome."

The video board played a live feed of the Winter Classic between VGK and the Seattle Kraken, allowing fans to watch their Golden Knights from the ice.

"First one I've been to, this is pretty unique with having the game on while we can skate and everything, so a great awesome idea," said Craig Golding who is a VGK fan from Pahrump.

"To give them good luck," said 5-year-old VGK fan Liam McBride.

A DJ played live tunes and fans even got the opportunity to hang with Chance, the Golden Knight and the Vegas Vivas.

Not every one was a die hard VGK fan though, 8-year-old Aaron Mikovids proudly sported his Seattle Kraken jersey, having the time of his life rooting his team on.

"I've been a Kraken fan since October 2023," said Mikovids.

He still has a sweet spot for VGK though.

"Yes I do, I know a lot of the players," said Mikovids.

While the Golden Knights were shut out in the Winter Classic losing to the Kraken 3-0, fans say they had a blast watching their favorite team from the ice.

The fans tell Channel 13, this is a great way to start off the new year, and they can't wait to be back in the Fortress rooting on their hometown team.