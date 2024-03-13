VGK fans have the opportunity to meet William Karlsson and Zach Whitecloud

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will get the chance to meet several fan-favorite players across the valley this week.

On Friday, March 15, PT's Taverns is hosting a special event with William "Wild Bill" Karlsson at their Sierra Gold location, which is at Jones and the 215.

Music will be provided by DJ Lee Orchard, who VGK fans might recognize as the Golden Knights who performs at The Fortress. The entry fee is $25 and guests will receive a complimentary shot of Jameson and a raffle ticket to win items like a puck, photograph of Karlsson, and a signed VGK jersey. Guests will receive one raffle ticket for their cover at the door and can earn an additional ticket for every purchase of Jameson during the party.

The event is scheduled to run from 6:30 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Zach Whitecloud will be stopping by the Meráki Greekk Grill on Wednesday, March 20. That's at their Blue Diamond location, near S. Buffalo Drive.

Fans will be able to get autographs and take photos with Whitecloud from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m.

The event is free and event organizers said fans can bring their own memorabilia to be signed. However, personalization is not allowed.