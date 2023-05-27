VGK fans gearing up for Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are the Dallas Stars will once again face off at The Fortress on Saturday for Game 5 of the Western Conference Final. Fans said they're getting ready to rep their favorite players ahead of the big game.

"I want to pump it. Come on. Let's go. I want to show my spirit," Knights fan Chrissy Sarrazin said. "How about those Vegas Golden Knights? I mean, I love it."

She stopped by The Arsenal to pick up some gear and there are many options to choose from. That includes Western Conference Final T-shirts, hats, and even a golf chain.

The store manager told Channel 13 the most popular piece of merchandise is Jack Eichel's gold home jersey, which costs $260. Fans said they're willing to pay that much in order to support the guys in gold.

"It is all about the team and all about the city overall," Knights fan Ross Galzote said. "I mean, everybody loves this team here."

Galzote said they'll be cheering on the Knights from their couch on Saturday after taking a look at tickets.

"Probably looking at about $400 or $500 each and one of the main reasons is [my son] has three other brothers so I have to think about bringing like five of them," Galzote said.

Tickets for Game 5 are available. We checked several sites and tickets start at $200 and go all the way up to more than $1,300.

The Arsenal store manager told Channel 13 that if the Knights win on Saturday, new merchandise for the Stanley Cup Final will be available as early as Sunday morning.