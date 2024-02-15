VGK defenseman Shea Theodore back in contact jersey during morning skate

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have been playing some good hockey over the last month. They are 7-2-1 in their last 10 and they will be getting a key contributor back sooner rather than later.

Shea Theodore was back in a regular jersey today in practice and even though head coach Bruce Cassidy says he might not be starting this Saturday against the Hurricanes, they'll be getting a game changer back.

The last time we saw Theo was November 22nd. However, an upper body injury led to him having surgery and missing the next two months. But today, he was a full go.

Before Theodore got hurt, he had 18 points in 20 games and looked like one of the best defensemen in the league.

Teammate Brayden McNabb says having the fellow Misfit back with him on the ice is something he is surely going to enjoy.

"He's a special player and I'm fortunate to be with him for the last, however long it's been," McNabb said. "Definitely excited to see him come back."

Theodore's return is also coming at the right time.

The Knights have only played one game all year where all six of their starting defensemen have been in the lineup together.

The team is also currently ranked 19th in power play percentage. Cassidy said Theo returning would certainly add some firepower on the power play and 5-on-5.

"He's in a class of four or five guys in the league like Hughes and Makar," Cassidy said. "They can dance along the blue line and create things up there when other guys will have a tougher time with the risk/reward factor. You lose a puck up there, they're gone on the other way on a breakaway. Shea has a comfort level there."

​Saturday's game against the Hurricanes is set for 7:30 p.m. inside The Fortress and you can watch the game on Vegas 34.