Vegas Golden Knights, Zappos hosting shoe drive at City National Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights and Zappos are hosting a week-long shoe drive at City National Arena.

Team officials said the event kicked off on Monday, Feb. 12 and will run through Monday, Feb. 19.

"One of the most important goals of our organization is to protect the unprotected, as a knight would," said Golden Knights President and CEO Kerry Bubolz. "With the help of another community-oriented company in Zappos, we can all do our part by collecting and distributing shoes to those less fortunate."

Fans can drop off new or gently-used shoes through the week at City National Arena.

Fans who participate in the shoe drive will have a chance to win Vegas Golden Knights autographed items by submitting their photos on social media.

Once the drive is finished, Chance and the Vegas Vivas are expected to make a special appearance to help distribute the shoes, which are going to the nonprofit organization Soles4Souls.