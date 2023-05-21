Vegas Golden Knights win overtime thriller 3-2

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It was another back-and-forth game as the Vegas Golden Knights and Dallas Stars went into overtime for the second straight game. But ultimately, Vegas sealed the 3-2 victory to take a two-game lead over Dallas.

The Dallas Stars got on the board first. In the first period, Ryan Suter fired at the net, which was blocked in front of the net. However, Miro Heiskanen got the rebound and was able to get it past VGK goalie Adin Hill for the Stars to go up 1-0.

The Golden Knights fought back to tie the game later in the period. At 10:08, Chandler Stephenson got off a shot that rebounded to Mark Stone who pounced on the puck and tapped it in the back of the net.

The Stars pulled ahead again the second period. With 9:21 in the second, Dallas was on the power play. While Evgenii Dadonov's shot didn't go through, Jason Robertson got the rebound and shot it past Hill for the Stars to go up 2-1.

Vegas looked to battle back and with less than 2:30 left in the game, Jonathan Marchessault get the feed from Jack Eichel to snap it home and force this game into overtime. It didn't take much time for the Golden Knights to rally and get the win. After only going 1:12 into overtime, Chandler Stepheson scored to seal the VGK victory.

The Golden Knights are now up two games to none in this best-of-seven series against the Dallas Stars. The two teams will now travel to Dallas for the next two games. Game 3 is set for Tuesday at 5 p.m.