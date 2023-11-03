Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights win against Winnipeg Jets with Marchessault's hat trick

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Jets Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 9:35 PM, Nov 02, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-03 00:35:25-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights went up against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday as they continue their successful season opening for the 2023-2024 season.

The home game at T-Mobile Arena was a theme night, Hispanic Heritage Knight. Channel 13's newest Sports Reporter, Nick Walters, was at the game, keeping us updated on all the action.

In the first period, the Knights scored the first goal with a feed by Pavel Dorofeyev to William Karlsson.

They retained this 1-0 score into the second, where the Jets put one behind the net. It wasn't long before the Knights riled crowds in "The Fortress" with two back-to-back goals in under two minutes.

In 98 seconds of game time, Jonathon Marchessault scored, and then Ivan Barbashev came in with a rebound goal. VGK ends the period with a 3-1 score.

Our Tina Nguyen is also at the game tonight. She spotted Alec Martinez returning to the locker room after taking a high stick from Mason Appleton of the Jets in the second period.

Reigning Conn Smythe trophy winner Marchessault gets his second goal in the game, 5th of the year, in the third period. The Knights lead 4-2 with 10 minutes left in the game.

Marchessault gets a hat trick with three minutes left in the game.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH