Vegas Golden Knights win against Winnipeg Jets with Marchessault's hat trick

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights went up against the Winnipeg Jets on Thursday as they continue their successful season opening for the 2023-2024 season.

The home game at T-Mobile Arena was a theme night, Hispanic Heritage Knight. Channel 13's newest Sports Reporter, Nick Walters, was at the game, keeping us updated on all the action.

A little different form of entertainment at the castle atop T-Mobile Arena for VGK’s Hispanic Heritage Knight 🎶 pic.twitter.com/t9jOYhxADA — Nick Walters (@nickwalt) November 3, 2023

In the first period, the Knights scored the first goal with a feed by Pavel Dorofeyev to William Karlsson.

They retained this 1-0 score into the second, where the Jets put one behind the net. It wasn't long before the Knights riled crowds in "The Fortress" with two back-to-back goals in under two minutes.

In 98 seconds of game time, Jonathon Marchessault scored, and then Ivan Barbashev came in with a rebound goal. VGK ends the period with a 3-1 score.

Our Tina Nguyen is also at the game tonight. She spotted Alec Martinez returning to the locker room after taking a high stick from Mason Appleton of the Jets in the second period.

#VGK's Alec Martinez headed back to the locker room

after taking a high stick from #Jets Mason Appleton #VegasBorn — Tina Nguyen (@ttinanguyen) November 3, 2023

Reigning Conn Smythe trophy winner Marchessault gets his second goal in the game, 5th of the year, in the third period. The Knights lead 4-2 with 10 minutes left in the game.

Marchessault gets a hat trick with three minutes left in the game.