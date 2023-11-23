Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights win against Stars in OT, ending 5-game road trip

Posted at 9:25 PM, Nov 22, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-23 00:26:07-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights won 2-1 in overtime against the Dallas Stars Wednesday night.

Before Wednesday's game, Dallas had a 12-4-1 record overall and a 5-3-0 record on its home ice. Vegas was 13-4-2 overall and 5-3-1 in road games.

The Golden Knights got on the scoreboard first with Micheal Amadio. The center scored on a power play with assists from Nicolas Roy and Chandler Stephenson at 10:26.

In the second period, Stars' Roope Hintz scores to tie the game at 19:17. Pavelski and Roberston assist.

The game heads into overtime, with the Knights having 25 shots at the goal and the Stars with 32. Eichel scores to secure a win for VGK with about 3 minutes left in OT.

Wednesday night's game ends at a 5-game road trip for the Knights. The team will host the Arizona Coyotes Saturday at 7 p.m. at T-Mobile Arena during "Hockey Fights Cancer Knight." You can watch Saturday's game on Vegas 34.

