Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights win 2 straight with victory over New York Rangers

It's the first winning streak for VGK since Dec. 12.
Rangers Golden Knights Hockey
Ian Maule/AP
Vegas Golden Knights center Brendan Brisson (19) checks New York Rangers left wing Chris Kreider (20) during the second period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, Jan. 18, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Ian Maule)
Rangers Golden Knights Hockey
Posted at 9:39 PM, Jan 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-01-19 00:39:23-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights took an early lead over the New York Rangers and never looked back, winning 5-1 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault was first to score for Vegas 11:35 into the first period, opening the floodgates. Ivan Barbashev scored the first of two goals less than three minutes after Marchessault, making it 2-0. Barbashev scored on the power play at 17:59 of the second to make it 3-0.

Winger Keegan Kolesar extended the lead 25 seconds later.

The Knights entered the third period with a 4-0 lead over the Rangers, despite fewer shots on goal, 19 to 17.

New York scored early in the third in a late comeback attempt, but the Knights held them off for the remainder of the game.

Center Brett Howden put the game to bed with an empty-net goal to make it 5-1 late in the third.

Goaltender Logan Thompson was also back to his old ways, making big saves to keep New York out of the net. Thompson would finish the game with 29 total saves, cementing his status as the second star of the Knight for VGK.

The win gives Vegas their first string of consecutive wins since Dec. 12 over the Calgary Flames.

Up next, the Knights will host the Penguins in the last game of this five-game home stand before heading on the road for four straight games. You can watch that on Vegas 34.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH