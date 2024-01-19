Vegas Golden Knights win 2 straight with victory over New York Rangers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights took an early lead over the New York Rangers and never looked back, winning 5-1 on Thursday night at T-Mobile Arena.

Forward Jonathan Marchessault was first to score for Vegas 11:35 into the first period, opening the floodgates. Ivan Barbashev scored the first of two goals less than three minutes after Marchessault, making it 2-0. Barbashev scored on the power play at 17:59 of the second to make it 3-0.

Winger Keegan Kolesar extended the lead 25 seconds later.

The Knights entered the third period with a 4-0 lead over the Rangers, despite fewer shots on goal, 19 to 17.

New York scored early in the third in a late comeback attempt, but the Knights held them off for the remainder of the game.

Center Brett Howden put the game to bed with an empty-net goal to make it 5-1 late in the third.

Goaltender Logan Thompson was also back to his old ways, making big saves to keep New York out of the net. Thompson would finish the game with 29 total saves, cementing his status as the second star of the Knight for VGK.

The win gives Vegas their first string of consecutive wins since Dec. 12 over the Calgary Flames.

Up next, the Knights will host the Penguins in the last game of this five-game home stand before heading on the road for four straight games. You can watch that on Vegas 34.