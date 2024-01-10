LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights had an up-and-down encore season following their first Stanley Cup title.

After a hot start in which the team held the league lead in standing points, a recent slump has VGK sitting at 23-12-5 on the year and at 2nd place in the Pacific Divison.

Channel 13 senior sports reporter Nick Walters sits down with Golden Knights TV studio host Daren Millard to discuss how the team has performed so far. Hear Millard's thoughts on the team's recent stretch of losses, how important Adin Hill's return to the net is, and what the Knights must do down the stretch to repeat as champs.

Vegas Golden Knights TV host talks state of team at 2023-24 midseason point

The Golden Knights will visit the Colorado Avalanche on Wednesday night before a quick turnaround when they host the Boston Bruins on Thursday night. The puck drop for both games is at 7.