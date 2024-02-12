Vegas Golden Knights to celebrate Alex Pietrangelo's 1,000th game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are celebrating a big milestone for one of their players.

Alex Pietrangelo will be honored Monday night as he plays his 1,000th career regular-season NHL game.

He is the first player to reach that milestone as a member of the Golden Knights, and the 386th skater all-time to play 1,000 games (not including goalies).

The two-time Stanley Cup champion will be honored during a pre-game ceremony on ice where he will be joined by his family.

Fans can purchase commemorative merchandise at The Armory and a merchandise stand behind section 10.

The defenseman requested proceeds from tonight's 51/49 raffle to benefit the pediatric ward at Summerlin Hospital.

Pietrangelo was the no. 4 draft pick for the St. Louis Blues in 2008, and led the Blues to a Stanley Cup Championship as captain in 2019.

Monday, the team is also celebrating Lunar New Year Knight as the VGK host Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Vegas 34.