Vegas Golden Knights to celebrate Alex Pietrangelo's 1,000th game

The VGK defenseman has won two Stanley Cups during his career.
Lucas Peltier/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Alex Pietrangelo (7) plays during an NHL hockey game against the Edmonton Oilers Tuesday, March 28, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Posted at 2:06 PM, Feb 12, 2024
and last updated 2024-02-12 17:06:30-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are celebrating a big milestone for one of their players.

Alex Pietrangelo will be honored Monday night as he plays his 1,000th career regular-season NHL game.

He is the first player to reach that milestone as a member of the Golden Knights, and the 386th skater all-time to play 1,000 games (not including goalies).

The two-time Stanley Cup champion will be honored during a pre-game ceremony on ice where he will be joined by his family.

Fans can purchase commemorative merchandise at The Armory and a merchandise stand behind section 10.

The defenseman requested proceeds from tonight's 51/49 raffle to benefit the pediatric ward at Summerlin Hospital.

Pietrangelo was the no. 4 draft pick for the St. Louis Blues in 2008, and led the Blues to a Stanley Cup Championship as captain in 2019.

Monday, the team is also celebrating Lunar New Year Knight as the VGK host Marc-Andre Fleury and the Minnesota Wild.

Puck drop is at 7 p.m. with pre-game coverage beginning at 6:30 p.m. on Vegas 34.

