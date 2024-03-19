Vegas Golden Knights to be without star defenseman against Tampa Bay Lightning

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights will be without one of their star defensemen Tuesday night as they look to secure two points with a win against the Tampa Bay Lightning at T-Mobile Arena.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy told media following morning skate that Alex Pietrangelo will be out of the lineup due to an illness and is considered day-to-day.

Nic Hague, who was recently a healthy scratch on Sunday, will play in Pietrangelo’s absence with Noah Hanifin.

The Knights are heading into the last stretch of the season with a healthy roster, with the exception of captain Mark Stone and Tomas Hertl.

Stone is on long-term injured reserve after suffering a lacerated spleen late last month.

Hertl, who was acquired from the San Jose Sharks right before the trade deadline, is still recovering from knee surgery on Feb. 12. In his introduction to the media last week, Hertl said he hopes to be back on the ice soon.

Fifteen games remain for the Knights this season as they fight to hold onto a playoff spot. They're tied for fourth with the L.A. Kings in the Pacific Division and hold a four-point lead in the second wild card over the St. Louis Blues.

Puck drop for Tuesday night's game is scheduled for 7 p.m. You can watch the game on Vegas 34 and KnightTime+