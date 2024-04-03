Vegas Golden Knights to appear in animated broadcast with legendary Warner Bros. characters

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Batman is one of the greatest superheroes. Velma excels at solving mysteries. But how good are they at sports? We’re about to find out.

TNT and Warner Bros. are partnering to bring together hockey and animation for the April 14 game between the Vegas Golden Knights and the Colorado Avalanche.

Legendary Warner Bros. characters such as Bugs Bunny, Batman, Superman and Wonder Woman and Velma and Shaggy, will take center ice alongside your favorite hockey players.

Tasmanian Devil will drop the puck and serve as the game’s officiate.

A first look at some of the game play for the MultiVersus NHL Face-Off 🍿 pic.twitter.com/UBd7LVAi6k — NHLonTNT (@NHL_On_TNT) April 3, 2024

A special team selection draft will be held following the Buffalo Sabres at Detroit Red Wings game on Sunday.

The animation of the teams will use the NHL’s innovative NHL EDGE tracking technology to recreate the action on the ice as it happens in real-time.

You can watch the game exclusively on truTV and Max’s B/R Sports Add-on. The traditional game will be broadcast on TNT. Puck drops at 12:30 p.m. PST.