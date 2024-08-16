Vegas Golden Knights tease big news for LosVGK outreach program

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are advancing their outreach to the Latino community in a big way.

The organization is expected to announce a new initiative tied to its LosVGK program at 11:45 a.m. Friday.

Channel 13's senior sports reporter Nick Walters is at Suncoast, where VGK president and CEO Kerry Bubolz is expected to share the news in conjunction with the Latin Chamber of Commerce.

LosVGK is a relatively new program for the Golden Knights, which launched the initiative in October with the goal of celebrating and engaging its Spanish-speaking fanbase. In April of this year, the Golden Knights unveiled a new mural in the Arts District dedicated to the LosVGK brand.