Vegas Golden Knights team up with Bauer to help grow girls hockey

HENDERSON, Nev. (KTNV) — When Madeline Guirguis was asked what excites her most about participating in the Vegas Golden Knights' Bauer Empowered Program she said, "because I finally get my own gear."

The hockey equipment manufacturer, Bauer, provided close to $15,000 worth of gear to 30 girls, between five and 12 years old, for the Knights' eight-week, on-ice session, which is a game-changer according to Team USA defenseman Caroline Harvey.

"It's great, the game is growing the way it is," Harvey said. "I remember starting when I was little and getting hand-me-downs so seeing these girls get this brand-new equipment is pretty awesome."

Harvey helped fit the girls while Las Vegas native Gia Avalone is prepared to help coach the team this summer. A current Adrian College hockey player, Avalone agreed with Harvey in regard to providing gear for the girls.

"It means everything to me," Avalone said. "To come back and see these girls get new gear, I had to take all hand-me-downs from my brother. I also had to play with boys. They're going to be more encouraged to starting playing hockey if they have the resources."

According to USA Hockey, since the Golden Knights started playing in Vegas in 2017, the number of girls playing hockey in Nevada has gone from less than 100 to close to 500 girls.

KTNV

"A girl who was in our empowered program last year, she brought back her sister," said Sheri Hudspeth, VGK Director of Youth Hockey Programs and Fan Development. "These girls are staying in it, they're excited to bring their sisters and their friends, and I think it's just organically growing."

Day one of the eight-week, on-ice session starts on Sunday, June 2 at the America First Center in Henderson.