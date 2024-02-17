Vegas Golden Knights stop by Barx Parx to raise money for Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights realm was united as dog lovers hit the Barx Parx Indoor Dog Park on Friday night.

VGK's Zach Whitecloud, Shea Theodore, and Nic Hague met with fans and also donated several raffle prizes, like autographed hockey sticks and autographed jerseys, to raise money for Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas.

JB Public Relations

"Shea, Nic, and myself, we have adopted dogs fro Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas. They've contributed a big part to each of our families and we're forever grateful for that," Whitecloud said. "We try to link up with them in the community as much as possible and either do fundraisers online or give them jerseys, donations, whatever it is to help them rescue more dogs to bring over and try to contribute to other people's families."

The nonprofit organization was founded in 2019 and focuses on saving dogs "in terrible situations overseas".

JB Public Relations

Whitecloud said events like this are a way to continue giving back to the Las Vegas community.

"I think any way our team can give back, it's something we always take the first opportunity do," Whitecloud said. "It's something we take a lot of pride in as an organization. For us, we and our significant others, we really love Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas."

You can learn more about Retriever Rescue of Las Vegas here.