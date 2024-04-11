Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Vegas Golden Knights sign defenseman to eight-year contract extension

Noah Hanifin was acquired by the Knights before the NHL trade deadline
Lucas Peltier/AP
Vegas Golden Knights defenseman Noah Hanifin (15) passes the puck against Vancouver Canucks right wing Brock Boeser (6) during the first period of an NHL hockey game Thursday, March 7, 2024, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/Lucas Peltier)
Posted at 1:50 PM, Apr 11, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-11 16:50:16-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Noah Hanifin is staying in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced the defenseman has signed an eight-year contract extension with the team worth an average annual value of $7.35 million.

Hanifin was acquired on March 6 from the Calgary Flames, ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

In 16 games with the Knights, he’s recorded nine points: two goals and seven assists. He has 13 goals this season, which is the most of his NHL career.

