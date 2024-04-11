Vegas Golden Knights sign defenseman to eight-year contract extension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Noah Hanifin is staying in Las Vegas.

On Thursday, the Vegas Golden Knights announced the defenseman has signed an eight-year contract extension with the team worth an average annual value of $7.35 million.

The Golden Knights have signed Noah Hanifin to an eight-year contract extension!!!! 🙌#VegasBorn | #TheGoldenAge pic.twitter.com/QIf5HhOZIU — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) April 11, 2024

Hanifin was acquired on March 6 from the Calgary Flames, ahead of the NHL trade deadline.

In 16 games with the Knights, he’s recorded nine points: two goals and seven assists. He has 13 goals this season, which is the most of his NHL career.