Vegas Golden Knights sign defenseman Brayden Pachel to two-year extension

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Brayden Pachal will remain with the Vegas Golden Knights for another two years.

On Wednesday, the team announced the defenseman has signed a contract extension that's worth about $775,000 a year. During the 2022-2023 season, Pachal appeared in 10 games with the Golden Knights and got his first career point on Dec. 15 against the Chicago Blackhawks. The 23-year-old also made his postseason debut when VGK defeated the Winnipeg Jets to advance to the second round of playoffs.

Pachal also served as the captain of the Henderson Silver Knights since Jan. 2022 and represented Henderson at the 2023 American Hockey League All-Star Classic. He was signed as an undrafted free agent back in Sept. 2019.