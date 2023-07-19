Vegas Golden Knights sign Brett Howden to two-year contract

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Forward Brett Howden is going to stay with the Vegas Golden Knights a little bit longer.

On Wednesday, the team announced he had signed a two-year contract that's worth about $1.9 million a year.

Howden joined the Golden Knights in July 2021 after the team acquired him from the New York Rangers. In return, the Rangers got Nick Desimone and Vegas' fourth round draft pick in the 2022 draft.

The Calgary native has played in 101 games for Las Vegas during the regular reason and suited up for 22 playoff games. He played a vital role in the Stanley Cup run including scoring in overtime against the Dallas Stars in Game 1 of the Western Conference Final.