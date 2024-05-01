Vegas Golden Knights shakeup lineups ahead of Game 5 against Dallas Stars

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are shaking things up for Game 5, starting with their goaltender.

Adin Hill is expected to make his first playoff start since the Knights hoisted the Stanley Cup last June.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said Wednesday following morning skate that Logan Thompson has played well, but Hill is also experienced in the playoffs.

“I thought Logan has played well,” Cassidy said. “It’s 2-2 and he’s done his part. Adin has been through this. He’s an experienced guy who’s gone through this before.”

The change between the pipes isn’t the only lineup change fans can expect to see Wednesday night. Cassidy has shuffled both the forward and defensive line pairings, trying to find a spark heading into a pivotal Game 5 against the Stars at American Airlines Center.

Mark Stone and Jonathan Marchessault will play in their 100th Stanley Cup Playoff game, and Jack Eichel enters Game 5 on a four-game point streak. He leads all skaters between Dallas and Vegas with six points (3G, 3A).

Puckdrop in Dallas is at 4:30 p.m. Pregame coverage begins at 4 p.m. on Vegas 34.

Those looking to celebrate with fellow Vegas Born fans can watch the game from the team’s official watch party at the Boulevard Pool at The Cosmopolitan of Las Vegas. Party begins at 3:30 p.m.

