Vegas Golden Knights preparing for round 1 against Jets with practices

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are just two days away from game one against the Winnipeg Jets.

On Sunday, some of the players were getting some extra work in during optional practice at City National Arena. It wasn't anything too intense, but players say they are feeling nothing but confidence ahead of their match with the Jets.

Mark Stone and Zach Whitecloud were both back at practice yet again with full-contact jerseys.

Stone has not played since mid-January, but he has been back skating just in time for the playoffs.

The Golden Knights will host the first two games of the series at home inside T-Mobile Arena.

The Knight's defenseman, Shea Theodore, says whether Stone plays game one or not, his presence alone has been a big boost for the team.

"He's been our leader for a while now and I think anyone knows what he has gone through off the ice, you know the hard work he's put in," Theodore said. "It's good to see him back on the ice, and getting rewarded a little bit for all the hard work him and the staff have been doing. It hasn't been easy, but it's fun to see him out there."

VGK head coach, Bruce Cassidy, also says Laurent Brossoit will likely be the game one starter. He also says that VGK forward William Carrier is back skating, but there is still no timetable for his return to the ice.

The Golden Knights will have another practice on Monday at City National Arena.