Mark Stone and Zach Whitecloud have full-contact practice ahead of Game 1 vs Winnipeg

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are getting ready for their first-round matchup against the Winnipeg Jets.

The Golden Knights went undefeated against the Jets in the regular season, but these are the playoffs, so anything can happen. Luckily for the VGK, some key players might be coming back sooner rather than later.

VGK captain Mark Stone was practicing without a no-contact jersey for the first time in months.

Defenseman Zach Whitecloud was also back on the ice after suffering a lower-body injury, and Adin Hill was back practicing with the other goalies.

Head coach Bruce Cassidy says putting Stone back in the lineup would cause switching of the lines.

With the depth of the team, Cassidy says having to decide who is in and who is out, is a good problem to have.

"There's going to be difficult decisions," Cassidy said. "You're confronted with that with good players. I think that's what we want as coaches, right? You have to make some hard decisions there, and that's what we'll do come Tuesday."

VGK Goaltender Laurent Brossoit, who is projected to be the game 1 starter, will be going against his former team and his former goalie partner in Vezina Trophy winner Connor Hellebuyck

Brossoit says it'll be good to see an old friend, but he also says there are no friends on the ice come game time.

"It'll be fun to go against him," Brossoit said. "We got along really well and we had a good healthy competitive relationship, and it'll be fun seeing him on the other end, and it'll be that much sweeter when we win."

Cassidy says he still does not know If Stone or Whitecloud will be available for Game 1 on Tuesday.