Vegas Golden Knights preparing for pivotal Game 4

WINNIPEG (KTNV) — Game 3's double-overtime thriller showed why the road to Stanley Cup offers one of the most interesting playoffs pursuits in all of sports.

After a game like Saturday's VGK vs. Jets battle, it's safe to say the players are tired both physically and mentally, but the VGK team and coaches say they've been training for moments like this all year.

The Golden Knights played almost four and a half full periods in game three's hard fought win against the Jets.

Every Golden Knight had at least 12 minutes of ice time in the game. Head coach, Bruce Cassidy says the game definitely left some battle scars, but as they say winning cures everything.

"My guess is both teams will be licking their wounds a little bit today," Cassidy said. "We're going to do it in a little better frame of mind than them, so that's where you're fortunate, but it was a physical affair, and both teams battled through it."

The Golden Knights now have a chance to go up 3-1 in the series, with Game 5 happening at the fortress.

Knights forward, Reilly Smith, says they have been training for tough playoff games all year long and are focusing on winning Game 4, but also says Saturday night was packed with moments that can propel a team forward, kind of like Michael Amadio's game winning goal. Amadio says that win will push them forward after a hard fought game.

Still players agree, it's all about winning the battle together.

"When you look back in your career, that stuff you're going to remember, it isn't exactly the games. It's going to be after the games when you're in the room with your teammates after wins," Smith said.

Game 4 is set to begin Monday night at 6:30 in Winnipeg.