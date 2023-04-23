Watch Now
Michael Amadio scores in 2nd OT, Golden Knights top Jets 5-4

Vegas Golden Knights celebrate after center Jack Eichel, center, scored against the Columbus Blue Jackets during the second period of an NHL hockey game Sunday, March 19, 2023, in Las Vegas. (AP Photo/John Locher)
WINNIPEG, Manitoba (AP) — Michael Amadio scored at 3:40 of the second overtime Saturday to give the Vegas Golden Knights a 5-4 victory over the Winnipeg Jets and a 2-1 lead in the first-round series.

Dylan Sandberg's clearing attempt for Winnipeg from the back boards deflected off Vegas forward Ivan Barbashev's skate to Amadio for a one-timer that went into the top right corner — going between goalie Connor Hellebuyck's head and glove.

Adam Lowry tied it for Winnipeg with 21.9 seconds left in regulation, beating goalie Laurent Brossoit of a rebound to cap a three-goal, third-period comeback.

Nino Niederreiter scored at 2:04 of the third and Mark Scheifele connected on a power play with 5:52 left to cut it to 4-3.

Jack Eichel had two power-play goals and added an assist for Vegas. Chandler Stephenson had a goal and an assist, and Keegan Kolesar also scored. Brossoit, who spent three seasons with the Jets, made 30 saves.

Kyle Connor had a goal and an assist for Winnipeg, and Connor Hellebuyck stopped 43 shots.

A sold-out crowd of 15,325 at Canada Life Centre continued the “whiteout” playoff tradition of wearing white and waving white towels. Game 4 of the Western Conference series is Monday night in Winnipeg.

Winnipeg All-Star defenseman Josh Morrisey left four minutes into the first period with a lower-body injury. Morrissey collided knee-on-knee with Vegas defenseman Zach Whitecloud and appeared to be favoring his right knee.

