Vegas Golden Knights one win away from Stanley Cup Final

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are just one win away from another trip to the Stanley Cup Final. But first, they have to finish off the Dallas Stars to win the Western Conference Final. VGK is currently up three games to none in this best-of-seven series.

Players William Carrier and Shea Theodore said they're expecting Dallas to come at them with everything they've got and the first 10 minutes of the game will be crucial.

"Normally, the fourth win is the hardest so we're expecting a big push," said Theodore. "They're going to be desperate. We're just going to have to try, keep our heads down, and get the job done."

"You know they're going to sling. It's coming from everywhere," Carrier said. "They're going to have a pushback. They're going to try to storm us and come at us with a ton of energy so we're going to have to match that."

Head coach Bruce Cassidy said the key will be focusing on puck management.

"You look at the goals we scored the other night. We got the goal on the penalty but the first and third goal, we played behind them," Cassidy said. "We went and recovered the puck. We forechecked as a five-man group. Our D kept the puck alive. We win the battles down low and now we have the ability to make plays."

Cassidy said several players have been big contributors including forward Jonathan Marchessault.

"He cares a lot. I've seen it more in this playoffs about his focus now. His game is tighter as well," Cassidy said. "I think he wants to be recognized as a good all-around player. I think every guy does but he seems to be backing it up more than he was earlier in the year."

Dallas will be without two of their top scorers. Captain Jamie Benn was given a two-game suspension after cross-checking Mark Stone. Stars head coach Pete Deboer also said Evgenii Dadonov is "doubtful" for Game 4 tonight. The team is bringing up forwards Mavrik Bourque and Rhett Gardner from the Texas Stars.

Stars forward Max Domi said while there is some pressure, the team just wants to win.

"We're just worried about trying to get our first win in this series," Domi said. "That's all that matters. Obviously, we're going to have to play some desperate hockey now with our lives at stake here. I'm looking forward to it"

Deboer added there is still fight left in his team.

"I don't think we're going to be an easy out. We're going to be ready to play."

The puck drops tonight at 5 p.m.

The Golden Knights are also hosting a watch party at Mandalay Bay tonight. The venue will open its doors at 4 p.m. A hockey stick previously used by Marchessault will be given away in addition to tickets to an upcoming playoff game at T-Mobile Arena during the 2023 postseason. Food and drink will also be available for purchase on Thursday at Mandalay Bay Beach.