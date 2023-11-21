Vegas Golden Knights meeting fans at Cosmopolitan ice rink

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Cosmopolitan is bringing back its ice rink this holiday season as well as "A Night With The Golden Knights".

According to casino officials, the event is scheduled for Dec. 3 with doors opening at 4 p.m. and the event wrapping up around 7 p.m.

Vegas Golden Knights players Alec Martinez, Zach Whitecloud, and Adin Hill are scheduled to appear along with mascot Chance, members of the Knights Guard, and the Vegas Vivas.

Entry to the Ice Rink area is free and skate rentals are $30. Skating is available for those that are at least two years old. All skaters must sign a skating waiver. Anyone under 18 must be accompanied by an adult that is 21 or older.