LIVE BLOG: McDavid goal puts Oilers up early against Knights, 1-0

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights are looking to put an end to the Oilers' win streak as they return to the ice tonight following the All-Star break.

Edmonton leads the league right now with a 16-game winning streak, and has the chance to tie the NHL record with a win over the Knights tonight.

The Pacific Division duel will feature the return of forward William Karlsson, who last played in Seattle during the Winter Classic on Jan. 1.

Tonight's game is a nationally televised game on ESPN+ and Hulu. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Check back here for live updates during the game.

FIRST PERIOD:

- A 2-on-0 pass from Leon Draisaitl to Connor McDavid gets the Oilers on the board with short-handed goal. Oilers lead 1-0.

- The Golden Knights get the first power play of the game with a penalty from Edmonton's Dylan Holloway at 17:23 in the first.