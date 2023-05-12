Vegas Golden Knights look to rebound in Game 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's been a back-and-forth series between the Vegas Golden Knights and Edmonton Oilers.

"There's certain things you always look at to do," said head coach Bruce Cassidy. "I think it's urgency level from the team that's lost the previous game— that seems to have more urgency."

The Oilers were firing on all cylinders in game 4, taking an early 3-goal lead in the first period and never looking back.

Nic Roy said, "You gotta be disciplined off the bat. Maybe be more physical and just find ways to get that first one."

As tempers flare and with Game 5 on the horizon at home, it's a chance for the Golden Knights to correct their wrongs and regain control of the series.

"I think we're a good team," shared Roy. "We fought all year, we didn't play our A game yesterday. So we wanna bounce back and I think we were able to do that multiple times this year."