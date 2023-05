LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights fell to the Edmonton Oilers in Canada Wednesday night.

The score was Oilers 4-1 at Rogers Place.

Njugstad, Bouchard and Ekholm scored for the Oilers in the opening frame. Nugent-Hopkins scored in the second period giving the Oilers 4 goals to nothing against the Knights.

Roy from VGK was able to score in the third period, but that would not be enough.

Game 5 is next for the two teams at T-Mobile Arena Friday at 7 p.m.