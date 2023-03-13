Vegas Golden Knights hosting Select-A-Seat events this week

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Do you want to rock The Fortress with the Golden Knights?

The team said a limited number of full-season ticket memberships are now available for the 2023 to 2024 season.

On Monday, the team allowed current second ticket members to meet with team representatives if they want to move their seats or add tickets to their account.

On Tuesday, people interested in full-season ticket memberships will be able to check out available seating options. Current members of the Can't Wait List and current partial season ticket members will have priority access.

Tickets will open to the general public starting at 4 p.m. Tuesday but you do need to RSVP if you're interested.

Season tickets start at $55 per game in the upper level and $88 per game in the lower level.

You can learn more information and RSVP here.