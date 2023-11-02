Vegas Golden Knights hosting Hispanic Heritage Knight

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's game day and Thursday will be Hispanic Heritage Knight at the Fortress as the Vegas Golden Knights take on the Winnipeg Jets.

According to team officials, the new LosVGK brand will be showcased during the game. Last week, the team announced they were creating LosVGK in order to "celebrate and engage the team's Hispanic fans".

"The launch of the LosVGK brand is the next evolution in our ongoing efforts to authentically connect with Hispanic and Latino residents of the Las Vegas Valley and beyond," said Chief Marketing Officer Eric Tosi. "With our existing Spanish-language social media channels, radio broadcast and theme nights, we are proud of the organization-wide initiatives thus far and believe our LosVGK program will further advance our connections."

The team said a line of products featuring the LosVGK logo are on sale at The Arsenal at City National Arena and The Livery at America First Center in Henderson. The team is also launching several bilingual pages on vegasgoldenknights.com.

The team is also unveiling an exclusive logo designed by staff member Stephanie Suominen, who is of Columbian descent. She has previously designed the teams Hispanic Heritage jerseys. The new logo features the VGK shield logo, which has gotten a makeover to look like a traditional sugar skull. There will also be an exclusive photo opportunity outside of Section 9 at Thursday night's game.

Vegas Golden Knights' officials said they're also setting up an ofrenda outside of Section 9 for the Dia de los Muertos celebration. They are inviting fans to bring flowers and photos of their loved ones who have passed to the ofrenda to remember them.

Fans can also check out a mariachi band from Las Vegas Academy outside of Section 4 and during the second period intermission. Face painters will be both inside and outside of T-Mobilea Arena.

Puck drop is scheduled for 7 p.m. and you can watch the game on Vegas 34.