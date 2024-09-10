Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights hosting free Fan Fest in Downtown Summerlin

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's almost time for the 2024-2025 National Hockey League season.

To kick things off, the Vegas Golden Knights are hosting a free Fan Fest event at The Lawn at Downtown Summerlin.

Fans will get to hear from players, head coach Bruce Cassidy, General Manager Kelly McCrimmon, and team broadcasters.

There will also be be family-friendly activities like ball hockey, music, giveaways, and a special Touch-a-Truck activation.

The event is scheduled for Sunday, Oct. 6. Festivities will run from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m.

