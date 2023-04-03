Vegas Golden Knights hosting "Empowered" hockey event for young girls

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are looking to grow the game of hockey through a new program called "Empowered".

It's part of a partnership with Bauer Hockey that provides equipment to young girls looking to get started in hockey.

USA Hockey said since the Knights joined the NHL, female participation in hockey has gone up 681% in Nevada.

The eight-week program will be at Lifeguard Arena in Henderson from June 4 to July 23.

It's for girls that are five to 12 years old who can skate and want to learn how to play.

There are only 30 spots available and it costs $180, which the team said will cover ice and staffing costs.

All the required equipment will be provided by Bauer Hockey.

You must also be registered with USA hockey to participate.

You can learn more about how to enroll in the program here.