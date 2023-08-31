VGK Alumni Association hosting charity poker tournament, fans can play

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Fans will have the chance to play poker against members of the Vegas Golden Knights Alumni Association, including Deryk Engelland and Shane Hnidy.

It's part of an annual poker event hosted by the association, which raises money to support first responders, underserved youth, and the undernourished community in Las Vegas.

Event organizers said the grand prize for the event will be a $10,000 seat to the World Series of Poker Main Event.

The tournament is scheduled for Oct. 13 at the Palms Casino and will officially begin at 6 p.m. Tickets to attend the silent auction and cocktail hour are $100 while playing in the tournament costs $400.

You can register and learn more about the event and the association here.