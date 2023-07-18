Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights hosting charity golf tournament in September

Posted at 1:05 PM, Jul 18, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-18 16:05:13-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting a charity golf tournament in September.

Team officials said select members from the 2023 Stanley Cup Championship team will take part in the event, which is set for Sept. 7 at the Wynn Golf Club.

Team officials said you can reserve a spot to play in the tournament as part of a foursome. That includes the chance to golf with a player and each participant will receive a round of golf, a gift bag, a polo, and unlimited food and drink. It costs $12,500.

The team is also offering a special masterclass where you can learn culinary skills from an executive chef at the lakeside inside Wynn Resorts and have access to a post-tournament reception. That's $750.

There are also multiple sponsorship opportunities available.

Proceeds from the tournament will go towards Las Vegas-based organizations through the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

The event will not be open to fans or the general public.

You can learn more here.

