Vegas Golden Knights hosting book signing at T-Mobile Arena

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans will get the chance to meet the writers behind the book "It Hurts To Win: The Official Inside Story of the 2022-23 Stanley Cup Champion Vegas Golden Knights."

Co-authors Gary Lawless and Gordon Weigers are scheduled to host the signing on the concourse at T-Mobile Arena, behind Sections 11 and 12, before the game on Tuesday, Oct. 17.

The event will begin when doors open at 6:15 p.m. and run until 7:15 p.m.

According to team officials, books will be available to be purchased on-site and fans who have already purchased books will be allowed to bring them to the game to be signed.

Copies of the book are also available at official team stores including The Arsenal at City National Arena, The Armory at T-Mobile Arena, and online at the vegasteamstore.com.