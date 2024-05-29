Vegas Golden Knights hosting ball hockey clinics this summer, educating local youth on the game

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are continuing to help grow the game by hosting several ball hockey clinics across the valley this summer.

The first one was on Tuesday at the Walnut Recreation Center.

About 50 kids got to learn tips and tricks from former VGK's all-time great, Deryk Engelland.

"It's great to help grow the game," Engelland said. "In all areas of the city, no matter where it is, maybe one or two of them fall in love with hockey and we'll see them out on the ice in the learn-to-play sessions, just growing the game and getting more kids involved."

The Knights have partnered with Raising Cane’s Chicken Fingers and Green Valley Grocery to host the clinics, which wrap up on Monday, July 22.

VGK hosts ball hockey clinics throughout the year, including February stops at the Doolittle Community Clinic and the Donna Street Community Center.

In addition to hosting clinics, the Vegas Golden Knights are also looking to get more girls playing hockey and have teamed up with Bauer.

Through the Empowered Program, about $15,000 in hockey gear was given to girls between five and 12 years old and they're gearing up for eight weeks of practices on the ice.

You can learn more about the Vegas Golden Knights community programs and youth programs here.