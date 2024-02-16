Vegas Golden Knights hosting 2024 Select-A-Seat event on March 5

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights current season hasn't ended and the team is already looking ahead to next season.

The team is hosting an open house at T-Mobile Arena on March 5 for fans who are interested in purchasing season tickets for the 2024-2025 season.

According to the Golden Knights, a limited number of full-season ticket memberships are available for next season, and start at $58 per game in the upper level and $75 per game in the lower level.

All fans who attend and purchase a membership will receive an exclusive gift.

Current members of the Can't Wait List and current partial season ticket members will have priority access, followed by the general public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

In addition to your seats, full-season ticket members receive one complimentary gift per account, an interest-free payment plan, an opportunity to purchase discounted full-season parking, access to exclusive events, and discounts on merchandise, group tickets and suites.

In order to attend the open house, you must register in advance. You can find more information here.