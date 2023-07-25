Vegas Golden Knights hosting 2023 Rookie Faceoff

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Some of the top National Hockey League prospects are coming to Las Vegas to do battle.

The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting the 2023 Rookie Facebook.

Six teams will participate in games at City National Arena and The Dollar Loan Center, including the Vegas Golden Knights, Anaheim Ducks, Arizona Coyotes, Colorado Avalanche, Los Angeles Kings, and San Jose Sharks.

The four-day event is scheduled to run from Sept. 15-18. VGK officials said information about tickets and broadcasts will be announced at a later date. However, you can see the full schedule below.

Sept. 15

Game 1 - San Jose Sharks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 1 p.m., City National Arena

Game 2 - Arizona Coyotes vs. Colorado Avalanche, 3:30 pm., City National Arena

Game 3 - Anaheim Ducks vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center

Sept. 16

Game 1 - Los Angeles Kings vs. Arizona Coyotes, 3:30 p.m., City National Arena

Game 2 - Vegas Golden Knights vs. San Jose Sharks, 7 p.m., The Dollar Loan Center

Sept. 17

Game 1 - Colorado Avalanche vs. Anaheim Ducks, 1 p.m., City National Arena

Sept. 18

Game 1 - Arizona Coyotes vs. San Jose Sharks, 10 a.m., City National Arena

Game 2 - Anaheim Ducks vs. Los Angeles Kings, 12:30 p.m., City National Arena

Game 3 - Colorado Avalanche vs. Vegas Golden Knights, 3 p.m., City National Arena