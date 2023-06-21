Vegas Golden Knights holding tryouts for the Knights Guard

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights are hosting tryouts to join the Knights Guard.

The crew helps with on-ice maintenance during games and usually goes out about three times each period for about two minutes so they can shovel up the ice.

They also serve as brand ambassadors and make community appearances throughout the year for both the Vegas Golden Knights and the Henderson Silver Knights. That includes events like youth hockey clinics, school events, and fan events.

The Knights Guard typically practices on Sundays but is subject to change based on NHL and AHL scheduled.

To be eligible to apply, you must be at least 18 years old as on June 25, 2023 and have a high school diploma. Intermediate to advanced skating skills are required. You must bring hockey skates. Organizers said goalie and figure skates are not allowed. You must also live in the Las Vegas metro area by August 15, 2022, have a government-issued ID, and have reliable transportation.

The team said members of the Knights Guard must be available for 70% of VGK and HSK home games, including playoffs.

Registration closes at 5 p.m. on Friday and tryouts are at City National Arena at 4 p.m. on Sunday. You can find more information on how to register here.

For those that are hired, the team said Knights Guard training camp is scheduled for Aug. 2 and rehearsals start Aug. 6.