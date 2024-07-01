Vegas Golden Knights getting ready for 2024 Development Camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to hit the ice as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for the 2024 Development Camp.
Camp is scheduled to be held from Monday, July 1 through Saturday, July 6 at City National Arena in Summerlin.
It's a time when players just drafted by the organization, as well as some of the younger players in the organization, can get in extra practice time with VGK coaches and staff members.
This year's camp roster includes:
- Braeden Bowman
- Jakub Brabenec
- Mathieu Cataford
- Trevor Connelly
- Jakub Demek
- Will Dineen
- Tyson Gross
- Jordan Gustafson
- Ben Hemmerling
- Mikael Huchette
- Jett Jones
- Tyler Kopff
- Jacob Mathieu
- Connor Milburn
- Simon Pinard
- Matyas Sapovaliv
- Garretty Schifsky
- Harrison Scott
- Shane Smith
- Sloan Stanick
- Jack Stockfish
- Trent Swick
- Kai Uchacz
- Zach Urdahl
- Lucas Van Vliet
- Cade Alami
- Artur Cholach
- Noah De La Durantaye
- Noah Ellis
- Joe Fleming
- Lukas Gustafsson
- Mazden Leslie
- Samuel Mayer
- Alex Pineau
- John Prokop
- Christoffer. Sedoff
- Jozef Viliam Kmec
- Abram Wiebe
- Austin Zemlak
- Marko Bilic
- Carl Lindbom
- Lennart Neisse
- Jesper Vikman
- Cameron Whitehead
All on-ice sessions are open to the public as well as joint scrimmages.
Here is what their schedule looks like.
- Monday, July 1
Team Red practice, 2:15 p.m.
Team White practice, 3:30 p.m.
- Tuesday, July 2
Scrimmage, 1:45 p.m.
- Thursday, July 4
Team White practice, 10:15 a.m.
Team Red practice, 11:45 a.m.
- Friday, July 5
Team White practice, 9:15 a.m.
Team Red practice 10:30 a.m.
- Saturday, July 6
Scrimmage, 10 a.m.