Vegas Golden Knights getting ready for 2024 Development Camp

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — It's time to hit the ice as the Vegas Golden Knights prepare for the 2024 Development Camp.

Camp is scheduled to be held from Monday, July 1 through Saturday, July 6 at City National Arena in Summerlin.

It's a time when players just drafted by the organization, as well as some of the younger players in the organization, can get in extra practice time with VGK coaches and staff members.

This year's camp roster includes:



Braeden Bowman

Jakub Brabenec

Mathieu Cataford

Trevor Connelly

Jakub Demek

Will Dineen

Tyson Gross

Jordan Gustafson

Ben Hemmerling

Mikael Huchette

Jett Jones

Tyler Kopff

Jacob Mathieu

Connor Milburn

Simon Pinard

Matyas Sapovaliv

Garretty Schifsky

Harrison Scott

Shane Smith

Sloan Stanick

Jack Stockfish

Trent Swick

Kai Uchacz

Zach Urdahl

Lucas Van Vliet

Cade Alami

Artur Cholach

Noah De La Durantaye

Noah Ellis

Joe Fleming

Lukas Gustafsson

Mazden Leslie

Samuel Mayer

Alex Pineau

John Prokop

Christoffer. Sedoff

Jozef Viliam Kmec

Abram Wiebe

Austin Zemlak

Marko Bilic

Carl Lindbom

Lennart Neisse

Jesper Vikman

Cameron Whitehead

All on-ice sessions are open to the public as well as joint scrimmages.

Here is what their schedule looks like.

