Vegas Golden Knights get season sweep over New York Rangers with 5-2 win

NEW YORK (KTNV) — The Vegas Golden Knights have now won two games in a row after taking down the New York Rangers 5-2 at Madison Square Garden on Friday night. Jonathan Marchessault also added another hat trick to his resume, the fifth of his career.

This was second and last game of the season between the two teams. VGK also won that battle, 5-1, which was at The Fortress on Jan. 18. The team's all-time record against the Rangers has also improved to 8-4.

Sheldon Rempal got the party started for the Golden Knights in the first period. At 5:02, Rempal was able to tip the puck in after a pass from Nic Hague for his second goal in the National Hockey League. His first was on Tuesday.

Don't let Sheldon Rempal get hot 👀 pic.twitter.com/kkzANfuMEb — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 27, 2024

The Rangers battled back and tied things up less than two minutes later. That's when Blake Wheeler was able to rocket a wrister over Adin Hill's left shoulder to find the back of the net.

In the second period, it was a scoring party as Keegan Kolesar put VGK back on top. He was able to get ahead of the rest of the skaters on the ice and get the puck past goalie Igor Shesterkin to make it 2-1. Just 46 seconds after Kolesar scored, it was Marchessault's turn to score with a tip in front of the net.

Heading into the third period, VGK looked to build to their lead. Just under three minutes into the period, Ivan Barbashev got in front of the net but aimed the puck towards the boards behind it. It ricocheted to Marchesssault who slammed it in to score and make it 4-1.

JONNY MARCHY IS ELITE 🤩 pic.twitter.com/Q5AkQBQsdG — Vegas Golden Knights (@GoldenKnights) January 27, 2024

New York did add another goal, thanks to Kaapo Kakko. However, Marchessualt helped VGK put the nail in the coffin with another goal with just 29 seconds left in the game. The final of this one: VGK 5 - New York 2.

The Golden Knights continue their road trip and will head to Detroit to face the Red Wings tomorrow. You can watch the game on Vegas 34, with coverage starting at 4:30 p.m.