Vegas Golden Knights Foundation awards $300,000 to charities in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley organizations are getting a boost in funding thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

On Wednesday, the foundation announced they will provide $300,000 in grants to 25 organizations across the Las Vegas valley.

Each year, the foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the foundation's pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The grants are in addition to ongoing donations that the foundation provides throughout the year.

Here is the list of organizations that will benefit this year:



Adam's Place

After School All-Stars Las Vegas

American Red Cross

Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada

Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation

Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada

Chefs for. Kids

Desert Rose Gives

East Valley Family Services

Foster Kinship

Girls on the Run

HELP of Southern Nevada

Helping Hands of Vegas Valley

Kline Veterans Fund

Latino Youth Leadership Foundation

Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter

Nevada Veterans Foundation

Real Talk Youth Impact Program

Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Greater Las Vegas

Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE

The Just One Project

USO

Vegas Disabled Sports Association

Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Hockey

YMCA of Southern Nevada

The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has also awarded grants to six organizations, totaling $45,000.

Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada

Collaboration Center Foundation

Goodwill of Southern Nevada

HomeAid Southern Nevada

Serving Our Kids

U.S. Vets

Applications for VGK and HSK Foundation grants are posted on each team's website in the first quarter of the calendar year.