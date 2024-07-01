Watch Now
Vegas Golden Knights Foundation awards $300,000 to charities in Las Vegas valley

Posted at 5:26 PM, Jun 30, 2024

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley organizations are getting a boost in funding thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.

On Wednesday, the foundation announced they will provide $300,000 in grants to 25 organizations across the Las Vegas valley.

Each year, the foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the foundation's pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The grants are in addition to ongoing donations that the foundation provides throughout the year.

Here is the list of organizations that will benefit this year:

  • Adam's Place
  • After School All-Stars Las Vegas
  • American Red Cross
  • Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada
  • Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation
  • Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
  • Chefs for. Kids
  • Desert Rose Gives
  • East Valley Family Services
  • Foster Kinship
  • Girls on the Run
  • HELP of Southern Nevada
  • Helping Hands of Vegas Valley
  • Kline Veterans Fund
  • Latino Youth Leadership Foundation
  • Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter
  • Nevada Veterans Foundation
  • Real Talk Youth Impact Program
  • Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Greater Las Vegas
  • Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE
  • The Just One Project
  • USO
  • Vegas Disabled Sports Association
  • Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Hockey
  • YMCA of Southern Nevada

The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has also awarded grants to six organizations, totaling $45,000.

  • Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada
  • Collaboration Center Foundation
  • Goodwill of Southern Nevada
  • HomeAid Southern Nevada
  • Serving Our Kids
  • U.S. Vets

Applications for VGK and HSK Foundation grants are posted on each team's website in the first quarter of the calendar year.

