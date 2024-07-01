Vegas Golden Knights Foundation awards $300,000 to charities in Las Vegas valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Valley organizations are getting a boost in funding thanks to the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation.
On Wednesday, the foundation announced they will provide $300,000 in grants to 25 organizations across the Las Vegas valley.
Each year, the foundation awards grants to local non-profit organizations that support the foundation's pillars: Education & Youth Sports, Military & First Responders, and Health & Wellness. The grants are in addition to ongoing donations that the foundation provides throughout the year.
Here is the list of organizations that will benefit this year:
- Adam's Place
- After School All-Stars Las Vegas
- American Red Cross
- Boys & Girls Club of Southern Nevada
- Candlelighters Childhood Cancer Foundation
- Catholic Charities of Southern Nevada
- Chefs for. Kids
- Desert Rose Gives
- East Valley Family Services
- Foster Kinship
- Girls on the Run
- HELP of Southern Nevada
- Helping Hands of Vegas Valley
- Kline Veterans Fund
- Latino Youth Leadership Foundation
- Paralyzed Veterans of America Nevada Chapter
- Nevada Veterans Foundation
- Real Talk Youth Impact Program
- Ronald McDonald House of Charities of Greater Las Vegas
- Mayor's Fund for Las Vegas LIFE
- The Just One Project
- USO
- Vegas Disabled Sports Association
- Vegas Golden Chariots Youth Hockey
- YMCA of Southern Nevada
The Henderson Silver Knights Foundation has also awarded grants to six organizations, totaling $45,000.
- Big Brothers Big Sisters of Southern Nevada
- Collaboration Center Foundation
- Goodwill of Southern Nevada
- HomeAid Southern Nevada
- Serving Our Kids
- U.S. Vets
Applications for VGK and HSK Foundation grants are posted on each team's website in the first quarter of the calendar year.