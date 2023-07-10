Watch Now
SportsVegas Golden Knights

Actions

Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar signing autographs on July 24

Watch the latest KTNV 13 Action News Las Vegas headlines any time.
Vegas Golden Knights - Keegan Kolesar
Posted at 11:22 AM, Jul 10, 2023
and last updated 2023-07-10 14:22:20-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans have the chance to meet and get an autograph from forward Keegan Kolesar.

According to store officials, he'll be stopping by Power Play Sports Collectibles on July 24. That's located at 3528 South Maryland Parkway, #408, which is just off Sahara Avenue.

Store officials said the signing will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and standard tickets will be limited to the first 70 people.

An autograph ticket is $50 while the VIP ticket package is $95.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH