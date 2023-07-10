Vegas Golden Knights forward Keegan Kolesar signing autographs on July 24

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Vegas Golden Knights fans have the chance to meet and get an autograph from forward Keegan Kolesar.

According to store officials, he'll be stopping by Power Play Sports Collectibles on July 24. That's located at 3528 South Maryland Parkway, #408, which is just off Sahara Avenue.

Store officials said the signing will be from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. and standard tickets will be limited to the first 70 people.

An autograph ticket is $50 while the VIP ticket package is $95.

You can learn more and purchase tickets here.