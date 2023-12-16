Vegas Golden Knights fall to Sabres in first regulation loss of December

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Golden Knights were defeated by the Buffalo Sabres 5-2 on Friday night as Vegas' four-game win streak was snapped. It's the Knights' first regulation loss since a 2-0 home loss to the Arizona Coyotes on Nov. 25. After becoming the first team in the NHL to reach 20 wins, the loss moves VGK to 20-6-5 on the season.

After a scoreless first period, it would appear that the Knights got on the board first but a goal was called back due to a roughing penalty on the play by Chandler Stephenson. The Sabres would take advantage when Dylan Cozens scored at the end of the ensuing power play.

The Golden Knights answered later in the period on a power play of their own. In a crowd by the goal line, Ivan Barbashev shot the puck in to score in a second straight game. A 1-1 tie carried into the third period.

Early in the final frame, Jack Eichel scored against his former team to give the Knights a 2-1 edge. But the Sabres struck back quickly with a Casey Mittelstadt goal. That let Buffalo find a rhythm and started a scoring streak, netting two more in the next six minutes of game time.

A 4-2 deficit late in the third period would prove to be too steep of a hill to climb for the Knights. Vegas failed to score the rest of the way whereas the Sabres scored an empty-net goal to make it a 5-2 final score.

Next up, the Golden Knights will wrap up a four-game home stand against the Senators before beginning a four-game road stretch. Puck-drop against Ottowa is set for 5PM on Sunday at the Fortress.